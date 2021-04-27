A Covid-19 testing service is being launched at a new Randox Health Travel Centre in Donegal.

The centre, in Letterkenny, offers rapid next day delivery of results, and can be used for pre-departure screening, on-arrival testing to reduce quarantine timeframes, or simply for peace of mind.

The testing service from Randox, a laboratory partner in the UK’s National Covid-19 Testing Programme, utilises robust and reliable method PCR testing, currently recognised and approved by every country worldwide for its accuracy and sensitivity in the detection of COVID-19.

Sophie Boyd, Project Manager for the Randox COVID-19 Testing Service, explained: “In addition to our Travel Centres in Dublin, Limerick, Sligo, Cork and Galway, we are pleased to expand our testing service to Letterkenny, to serve the Donegal area with our accurate and cost-effective COVID-19 test.

“Whilst restrictions and guidance during the pandemic continue to evolve, testing will remain a key part of the response to COVID-19 – not only to identify outbreaks, isolate cases and prevent further spread, but also to assist with a return to social and economic normality.”

Randox recently announced their support for those undertaking international travel by reducing the cost of their PCR travel tests.

The cost of an in-clinic appointment in a Randox Health Travel Centre has been reduced from €99 to €89.

The new centre is in the Letterkenny Retail Park.

For more details, see booking.randox.ie