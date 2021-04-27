Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 Testing Service is being launched at a new Randox Health Travel Centre in Donegal

Service will be of use for pre-departure screening before going abroad later this year

Covid-19 Testing Service is being launched at a new Randox Health Travel Centre in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Covid-19 testing service is being launched at a new Randox Health Travel Centre in Donegal.

The centre, in Letterkenny, offers rapid next day delivery of results, and can be used for pre-departure screening, on-arrival testing to reduce quarantine timeframes, or simply for peace of mind.

The testing service from Randox, a laboratory partner in the UK’s National Covid-19 Testing Programme, utilises robust and reliable method PCR testing, currently recognised and approved by every country worldwide for its accuracy and sensitivity in the detection of COVID-19.

Sophie Boyd, Project Manager for the Randox COVID-19 Testing Service, explained: “In addition to our Travel Centres in Dublin, Limerick, Sligo, Cork and Galway, we are pleased to expand our testing service to Letterkenny, to serve the Donegal area with our accurate and cost-effective COVID-19 test.

“Whilst restrictions and guidance during the pandemic continue to evolve, testing will remain a key part of the response to COVID-19 – not only to identify outbreaks, isolate cases and prevent further spread, but also to assist with a return to social and economic normality.”

Randox recently announced their support for those undertaking international travel by reducing the cost of their PCR travel tests.

The cost of an in-clinic appointment in a Randox Health Travel Centre has been reduced from €99 to €89.

The new centre is in the Letterkenny Retail Park.

For more details, see booking.randox.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie