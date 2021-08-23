Heartbroken staff at Donegal nursing home experienced immense loss after nine Covid deaths

The deaths of nine residents at a Donegal nursing home in January had a significant impact on staff who described the deceased at being ‘like family.’

A HIQA report published on Monday referred to findings carried out in an unannounced inspection of Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Fahan on April 20.

HIQA reported that the centre had experienced a significant outbreak of Covid-19 in January 2021. A total of 35 residents and 15 staff were affected. Sadly, nine residents died during the outbreak.

HIQA reported: “Throughout the outbreak the person in charge had worked closely with local public health professionals and the Health Service Executive (HSE) to implement the centre’s Covid-19 contingency plan and to ensure the outbreak was managed in line with the recommended guidance.

“The outbreak had a significant impact on all the staff who were extremely sad at the loss of the residents, most of whom had lived in the centre for many years.

“A number of staff described their sadness and told the inspector that the residents were like a family to them and that the loss was immense.

“Staff described how they had worked hard to protect the residents during and since the outbreak.”

The report outlined that staff were also aware of the impact of the pandemic and resulting restrictions had on the residents.

The inspector acknowledged that staff and management always had the best interests of residents at the forefront of everything they did during the outbreak and since.

However, according to the report: “Improvement was now required in the oversight of the centre to ensure that the quality and safety of care delivered to residents was consistent and that regulatory compliance was achieved.”

The Fahan facility was one of five nursing homes inspected in Donegal between March and May, with all reports available at hiqa.ie