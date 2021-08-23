Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Heartbroken staff at Donegal nursing home experienced immense loss after nine Covid deaths

A HIQA report outlines the impact of the deaths on the nursing home community

Tipperary Deaths

The Covid-related deaths had a massive impact on those involved in patient care at the Donegal nursing home

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The deaths of nine residents at a Donegal nursing home in January had a significant impact on staff who described the deceased at being ‘like family.’

A HIQA report published on Monday referred to findings carried out in an unannounced inspection of Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Fahan on April 20.

HIQA reported that the centre had experienced a significant outbreak of Covid-19 in January 2021. A total of 35 residents and 15 staff were affected. Sadly, nine residents died during the outbreak. 

HIQA reported: “Throughout the outbreak the person in charge had worked closely with local public health professionals and the Health Service Executive (HSE) to implement the centre’s Covid-19 contingency plan and to ensure the outbreak was managed in line with the recommended guidance. 

“The outbreak had a significant impact on all the staff who were extremely sad at the loss of the residents, most of whom had lived in the centre for many years. 

“A number of staff described their sadness and told the inspector that the residents were like a family to them and that the loss was immense. 

“Staff described how they had worked hard to protect the residents during and since the outbreak.”

The report outlined that staff were also aware of the impact of the pandemic and resulting restrictions had on the residents. 

The inspector acknowledged that staff and management always had the best interests of residents at the forefront of everything they did during the outbreak and since. 

However, according to the report: “Improvement was now required in the oversight of the centre to ensure that the quality and safety of care delivered to residents was consistent and that regulatory compliance was achieved.”

The Fahan facility was one of five nursing homes inspected in Donegal between March and May, with all reports available at hiqa.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media