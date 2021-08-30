Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Hugely popular Donegal bar and restaurant closes due to Covid - it will reopen when it is safe

GAA activities have already been suspended in the same area

Closed

The Rusty Mackerel has closed temporarily

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

One of Donegal's most popular bars and restaurants has taken the decision to close for the time being due to a local Covid outbreak.

The Rusty Mackerel which also provides accommodation is well known as a traditional Irish pub with high quality food.

Management of the Teelin venue took to social media over the weekend to announce the news, saying: "In the interest of our Staff and Customers we have decided to close our doors until it is safe to reopen."

GAA clubs in nearby Kilcar, Glencolmcille and Killybegs have also suspended activities due to the outbreak, and a number of local events and fundraisers have also been cancelled.

