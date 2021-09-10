New guidance on Covid-19 vaccine in pregnancy issued

Women at any stage of pregnancy are now being offered an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), following a recent NIAC recommendation.

Dr Peter McKenna, National Clinical Director of the HSE National Women & Infants Health Programme said: “Evidence shows Covid-19 vaccines are safe and we now have a lot of experience of vaccination in pregnancy."

“We are recommending women, who are pregnant, trying for a baby or might get pregnant in the future get a Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is important that pregnant women protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus. We are encouraging women to take up this opportunity to avail of the vaccination and protect both themselves and their babies from getting unwell.”

The HSE is encouraging women to talk to their obstetrician, midwife or GP about getting their Covid vaccine if they are pregnant. Following this consultation, women can attend for a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre at various locations across the country.

Factual and updated information on the Covid-19 vaccine is available on the HSE website. The HSE encourages all women to read the information, and to discuss vaccination with their obstetric caregiver.

Most maternity hospitals/units are also having the vaccine discussion with women at their booking visit (12 to 14 weeks gestation).

Attending a Vaccination Centre

Those wishing to attend a walk-in vaccination centre are advised to check https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/

Everyone attending a walk-in clinic should wear a face covering and something that will make it easy to get the vaccine in their upper arm, like a short sleeved t-shirt.

The latest information on the vaccine and pregnancy is available at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/pregnancy/