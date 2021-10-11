Search

11/10/2021

Increase in Covid-19 patients being treated at north-west hospitals

Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals treating 33 patients with the disease

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 17 Covid-19 patients

Declan Magee

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

There has been a spike in the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals.

Figures from the Health Service Executive show 33 patients with the disease were being treated between the two hospitals on Sunday night, an increase of seven in 24 hours.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, the number rose from 13 to 17 with two cases in ICU.

The number of cases has risen to 16 from 13 at Sligo University Hospital with one case in ICU.

The figures show there were three new Covid-19 admissions at each hospital between Saturday night and Sunday night.

Nationally, there were 393 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital, an increase of 27.

The number of cases in ICU has remained the same at 74.

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said there has been a 20% increase in the number of people in ICU with Covid-19 over a week.

