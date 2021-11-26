Walk-in Covid booster vaccination clinics taking place this weekend in Donegal

Walk-in Covid-19 booster vaccination clinics are being held this weekend at the Letterkenny vaccination centre.

The clinics are for healthcare workers and people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 152 days since their second dose vaccine.

People in these two groups that received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also get their booster at the walk-in clinic this weekend if they have an interval of at least three months since their vaccination.

Anyone who has had Covid-19 since their vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least six months after the positive test result.

The clinics are taking place at the centre on the Kilmacrennan Road on Saturday, November 27 from 8am to 3.30pm for people who had their second dose on or before June 28; and on Sunday from 8.15am to 5.20pm for people who had their second dose on or before June 29.

Those attending are asked to bring their PPS number and photo ID. If the ID doesn't include a date of birth, they are asked to bring proof of date of birth such as a birth certificate.

Healthcare workers are asked to bring evidence of their place of work as they will not be able to get the booster dose without it.

Frank Harburn, Saolta general manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the west and north-west said: “ The booster programme is continuing at pace and we are still inviting people in both of these categories for scheduled appointments too.

“You do not need to register for a booster vaccine as the system has a record of when you completed your vaccination course and will automatically send you an appointment text message once you have reached the appropriate interval. We ask people to come to their appointment if possible and if you need to reschedule, reply to your appointment text. This will allow us to offer the time slot to someone else and help us move through our lists as quickly as we can so we can move on to the next group due for booster doses.”

