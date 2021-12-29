Search

29 Dec 2021

Close contacts told not to wait for PCR confirmation with no tests available in Donegal

Asymptomatic close contacts urged to restrict movements and take an antigen test

No appointments for PCR tests available across Ireland this afternoon

There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town

The Health Service Executive in Donegal is advising asymptomatic close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases to use antigen testing and to restrict their movements due to the demand for PCR testing.
There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town. All testing is by appointment only and walk-in testing is not available at any test centre in the north-west.

The demand for testing has led to the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the north-west advising those who think they have Covid-19, or have had a positive antigen test result, to isolate as soon as possible and not wait for a PCR confirmation.

The HSE said on Wednesday that the huge increase in positive cases has led to asymptomatic close contacts referring themselves and their whole household for PCR testing.
Mandy Doyle, acting head of service primary care for the HSE in the north-west, said this is greatly impacting on the availability of test slots.
“We urge people who are asymptomatic close contacts to restrict their movements and do an antigen test in advance of booking a PCR test,” she said.

