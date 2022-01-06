Sharp increase in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital: Seven new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in 24 hours
The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased sharply.
As of 8pm on Wednesday, the hospital is treating 66 patients with the disease, an increase of 10 in 24 hours. Seven new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. Five Covid-19 cases are being treated in ICU and the hospital has no ICU beds available, the latest Health Service Executive figures show.
The hospital has the joint second-highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country, after Beaumont hospital in Dublin.
Nineteen Covid-19 patients are being treated at Sligo University Hospital, no change in 24 hours. The hospital is not treating any cases in ICU.
Visiting at the Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals has been suspended due to the impact of Covid-19.
