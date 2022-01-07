Fears that Covid levels could lead to Post Office closures and could affect postal deliveries

With the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreading rapidly, An Post has announced that it is experiencing a significant increase in Covid-19 related absence.

This will inevitably have an impact on postal deliveries and post office counter services.

See also: Omicron spread forces some Donegal businesses to shut while others are just about staying open

A spokesperson for An Post said: "This is placing a temporary strain on our resources which may impact on our regular service delivery levels across our Mails and Parcels delivery network, and at some Post Offices.

"We have a range of contingency plans in place, and our staff and Postmasters are working hard to minimise the impact on customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause. The health and safety of our staff and customers is our priority."

Where any post office has to temporarily close, Social Welfare benefit payments will be transferred to a neighbouring office.

"We thank you for your understanding," said the spokesperson.