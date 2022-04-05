Search

05 Apr 2022

Letterkenny has Donegal's highest Covid-19 infection rate

Donegal's rate is the second lowest in the country

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

The Letterkenny area has recorded 694 Covid-19 cases over two weeks

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 6:07 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Letterkenny area has Donegal’s highest Covid-19 infection rate, the latest figures show.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the Letterkenny local electoral area (LEA) had the highest rate of infection in the county in the two weeks up to March 28.

The area recorded 694 cases, giving an incidence of 2,329.6 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days, higher than the national rate of 1,871.1 on March 28.

High number of employees unable to take any annual leave during pandemic

In south Donegal, the Donegal LEA had the second-highest rate with 456 cases and an incidence of 1,871.1.

The Lifford-Stranorlar LEA had 380 confirmed cases and an infection rate of 1,467.8 cases.

The Milford area had a rate of 1,779.1 after recording  245 cases.

The Glenties area recorded 304 cases, which gave it an infection rate of 1,271.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, had an incidence of 1,023.9 with 229 cases.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, recorded 163 confirmed cases which gave a rate of 960.9 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

Overall, Donegal has a rate of 1,337.4 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, the second-lowest rate in the country after Monaghan. Donegal recorded 2,129 cases in the two weeks up to April 3.

The highest rate in the country is in Westmeath at 2,165.1, while the national rate is 1,775.2 cases per 100,00 population over 14 days.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media