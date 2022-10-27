Warning over Donegal vaccination rates as Covid-19 cases rise

A leading public health specialist has made a call for the Covid-19 vaccination rate in Donegal to be increased following a rise in the number of cases of the disease in recent days.

Donegal has the lowest uptake of the second Covid-19 booster of any county in the State for those aged over 65 at just 53%, compared to the national average of almost 69%.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the county has an infection rate of 80 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, below the national average of 92.

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has seen a sharp increase, rising from six on October 19 to 28 on Wednesday.

Hospital management has said three wards have been impacted by the outbreak, and that is limiting the availability of beds for patients admitted through the emergency department.

Dr Anthony Brelsin, director of public health with the HSE North West, said there has been a small increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, which includes outbreaks in residential facilities.

“There are very, very small numbers involved, two or three people,” he said of the outbreaks in care homes.

The small numbers of cases “show that vaccinations are working” and “people who have not had the vaccine should get the vaccine, and if they need the booster to go and get the booster”.

“They are readily available and you should get them, and as we know it doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting the infection, but it reduces the impact and we don't want people getting sick, we don't want people hospitalised and we don't want people dying.”

Dr Breslin also wanted there could be an increase in the number of cases of flu, as flu did not circulate to a large degree last winter.

“We don't want people getting two infections and if they are advised to get the flu vaccine, they should get that too.”

Those that should get the flu vaccine include those over 60, the immunocompromised, young children, healthcare workers and those working in the poultry industry, he said.

Covid-19 vaccination rates in Donegal have been low “all along, unfortunately” and as the county has had high rates of infection, there should be a higher rate of vaccination.

“In the place that did have high rates, [people] should be getting the vaccine and they aren't so that is a bit of a quandary for us and that’s why we are trying to encourage people to get vaccinated. We don’t want to go back to high rates again.”