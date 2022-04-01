Bundoran man admits making false report of body floating near RNLI station

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to knowingly making a false report of a body floating in the water at RNLI House, Tullan Strand
A Bundoran man has admitted falsely reporting a body floating in the water close to the town’s lifeboat station.
Nathan Coughlan of Single Street, Bundoran, appeared at Donegal Circuit Court charged with making the false report on April 2, 2021.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to knowingly making a false report of a body floating in the water at RNLI House, Tullan Strand, tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property.
Defence counsel Peter Nolan BL said the accused has been making great strides in relation to his alcohol and drug addiction and is “attempting to turn a corner”.
He requested the extension of legal aid to cover medical and psychiatric reports.
Judge John Aylmer granted the request and ordered a probation report which would assess Coughlan’s suitability for community service.
He adjourned the case to the next sitting of the court.
