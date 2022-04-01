Bundoran man admits making false report of body floating near RNLI station

Search

02 Apr 2022

01 Apr 2022 12:53 PM

A Bundoran man has admitted falsely reporting a body floating in the water close to the town’s lifeboat station.

Nathan Coughlan of Single Street, Bundoran, appeared at Donegal Circuit Court charged with making the false report on  April 2, 2021.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to knowingly making a false report of a body floating in the water at RNLI House, Tullan Strand, tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property.

Defence counsel Peter Nolan BL said the accused has been making great strides in relation to his alcohol and drug addiction and is “attempting to turn a corner”. 

Teenager with Donegal address appears at Derry Court charged with using stolen debit card

Court hears 15 transactions carried out, mostly in food outlets

He requested the extension of legal aid to cover medical and psychiatric reports.

Judge John Aylmer granted the request and ordered a probation report which would assess Coughlan’s suitability for community service.

He adjourned the case to the next sitting of the court.

    

