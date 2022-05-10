Search

10 May 2022

Milford house ransacked during daylight burglary

Gardaí appeal for information

Milford house ransacked during daylight burglary

Kilmacrennan road

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

10 May 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place in Cúlglás on the Kilmacrenann Road in Milford on Wednesday, May 4 between 2.40pm and 9.15pm. 

Gardaí renew their appeal in relation to road traffic collision near Lough Salt

Condolences paid to family and friends of the late teenager

Entry was gained to the house through an unlocked door. Gardaí say that nothing was stolen from the property and have appealed to residents in the area to contact them if they seen anything untoward. 

You can contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060.

Local News

