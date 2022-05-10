Milford house ransacked during daylight burglary

Kilmacrennan road
Gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place in Cúlglás on the Kilmacrenann Road in Milford on Wednesday, May 4 between 2.40pm and 9.15pm.
Entry was gained to the house through an unlocked door. Gardaí say that nothing was stolen from the property and have appealed to residents in the area to contact them if they seen anything untoward.
You can contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060.
Donegal Domestic Violence service manager, Marie Hainsworth in one of the recently refurbished accommodation units
His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro and Minister Charlie McConalogue presenting the Blue Star Award to Ms Anne McLaughlin, Principal, St Partick's Boys' School, Carndonagh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.