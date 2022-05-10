Search

10 May 2022

Gardaí renew their appeal in relation to road traffic collision near Lough Salt

Condolences paid to family and friends of the late teenager

Milford Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

10 May 2022 11:31 AM

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a road traffic collision near Lough Salt on Sunday, May 1. 

A 17-year-old teenager has died following the road traffic collision. This morning, gardaí paid tribute to the teenager's family and friends. Gardaí renewed their appeal for information in relation to the incident. 

The incident occurred at approximately 9.40pm at Meenformal, Glen on the Lough Salt road. Gardaí attended the scene. One car was involved in the road traffic collision. 

Gardaí are appealing to road users who travelled on the Lough Salt road around that time to please contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060 if they witnessed the collision.

They are also appealing to road users who travelled on that stretch of road between 9pm and 9.45pm and who had a dash cam to make the footage available to gardaí.

