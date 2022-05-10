Garda appeal after Lexus involved in collision is abandoned

Search

10 May 2022

Garda appeal after red Lexus involved in collision is abandoned in Letterkenny

Dry Arch roundabout

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

10 May 2022 11:56 AM

Gardaí are appealing for information following a road traffic collision which occurred on the Port Road in Letterkenny on Sunday, May 8 between 8.15pm and 9.10pm. 

A red coloured Lexus with partial registration number 03 DL exited a car park near the Dry Arch Roundabout collided with a car park and didn't remain at the scene. They travelled towards Letterkenny via the Port Road. The Lexus was later discovered by gardaí on the Oliver Plunkett Road at 9.55pm where it was understood to be abandoned. The car was detained by gardaí. 

Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car to come forward and speak to gardaí in relation to the incident. They are also appealing to anyone who may have any information about the incident, and may have a dash came, to please contact them. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. 

