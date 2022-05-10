Search

10 May 2022

Investigation launched following dangerous driving incident

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

10 May 2022 12:06 PM

news@donegallive.ie

The Roads policing unit in Letterkenny are investigating a spate of dangerous driving incidents involving a black Toyota Corolla. 

The Toyota has a partial registration number of 06 DL.  The incidents took place on May 6 in and around 11.15pm on the N13, Newtowncunningham. The car travelled on the N14 towards Lifford town. 

Gardaí are appealing to any drivers who have dash cam and who travelled on the N13 and N14 on Friday night to please contact them. You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

