Letterkenny man in court over €11,000 drug money

A Letterkenny man has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges relating to proceeds from drug-related activity.

Eoin McBrearty appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he tendered guilty pleas to the charges in connection with almost €11,000.

McBrearty, 23, of Gleann Eadan, Letterkenny was charged with offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He was charged that on November 5, 2019, he was engaged in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering €10,000, or thereabouts, credited to a Bank of Ireland account, while knowing that or being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

On two dates in 2020, McBrearty is charged with similar offences relating to €500, credited to an An Post account and €429.50, credited to an AIB account.

The accused also faces charges of money laundering, on dates unknown, namely from proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

McBrearty was formally arraigned on the charges and he spoke only to plead guilty to the charges.

Counsel for McBrearty, Ms Fiona Crawford, BL, said McBrearty was a 23-year-old man with no previous convictions who had never come to the court’s attention before.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case to the October sitting of Letterkenny District Court and ordered a probation and welfare report.

McBrearty was remanded on continuing bail.