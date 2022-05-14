Search

14 May 2022

Donegal man misses court appearance after prison van breaks down

The man was due to appear before Letterkenny Circuit Court

Donegal man misses court appearance after prison van breaks down

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 May 2022 2:27 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal man was unable to appear at court after a prison van broke down.

Stephen Stokes was to be transported to Letterkenny Circuit Court from Mountjoy Prison in Dublin on Friday.

Stokes (29) was due to appear for sentencing after a robbery at a Letterkenny shop last July.

Stokes, of no fixed abode, previously pleaded guilty to stealing €600 in cash and five boxes of Benson & Hedges cigarettes at Kernan’s Spar, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, on July 8, 2021.

A further charge of using force or putting Mark Hegarty in fear is before Stokes.

Barrister for Stokes, Mr Sean McGee BL, told the court that Stokes was in the process of being brought to Letterkenny from custody when the prison van broke down.

Stokes is serving a prison sentence for another charge.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the matter to May 19 for the purpose of sentencing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media