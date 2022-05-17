Items worth around €5,000 taken from Letterkenny business premises

Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a theft from a business premises in the town.
On Thursday, May 12, an attachment for a rock breaker and a power washer were taken from a premises, near the Port Road, at around 6.50pm. Both items are described as being worth up to €5,000.
Sergeant Eunan Walshe said some type of vehicle must have been involved in the theft. A white van was seen in the area at the time and gardaí are eager to acquire information in relation to this vehicle.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.