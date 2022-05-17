Search

17 May 2022

Items worth around €5,000 taken from Letterkenny business premises

Garda are eager to locate the whereabouts of a white van seen in the area

Gardaí appeal for information following theft from Letterkenny business

Letterkenny Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

17 May 2022 11:51 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a theft from a business premises in the town. 

On Thursday, May 12, an attachment for a rock breaker and a power washer were taken from a premises, near the Port Road, at around 6.50pm. Both items are described as being worth up to €5,000. 

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public

Sergeant Eunan Walshe said some type of vehicle must have been involved in the theft. A white van was seen in the area at the time and gardaí are eager to acquire information in relation to this vehicle. 

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.  

