Caller intimidates Donegal senior citizen by 'persistent' calling

A senior citizen is extremely concerned and has contacted gardaí after having received a number of calls from someone claiming to have had a note left on the windscreen of his car containing his landline number.

Garda Niall Maguire said the caller is claiming that an incident occurred involving both their cars.

The caller appeared to have an American accent. Garda Niall Maguire says the caller is persistent and has called the elderly gentleman on three or four occasions.

He said the elderly man was very concerned and had not been to America and said he was not involved in any incident involving another car.

"It is possible that this caller had a note left on a windscreen and it read the contact details incorrectly however small that chance may be but given the amount of scams that are on the go at present and ... new scams, we want to highlight it in case anybody receives anything similar or along them lines and advise people not to give any details and to hang up," Garda Maguire said.

Anyone who receives a call similar to this or any call they are concerned about are advised not to give out any personal details whatsoever and to call their local garda station for advice and guidance.