26 Oct 2022

Donegal man pleads guilty over €105,000 cocaine haul

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court, where he was formally arraigned

Mark McMonagle. (North West Newspix)

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 Oct 2022 4:05 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal man has pleaded guilty to possessing over €100,000 worth of cocaine.

Mark McMonagle appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court, where he was formally arraigned.

He was charged the he had in his possession, a controlled drug, namely cocaine, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it.

McMonagle, a 26-year-old of The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny spoke only to plead guilty.

On January 8, 2021, as a result of an intelligence led operation, a vehicle was stopped by Gardaí at a checkpoint at Drumbuoy, Lifford.

Officers discovered the stash, with a street value of €105,000, in a plastic bag concealed inside a clothes bag in the boot.

McMonagle, who was accompanied in court by his father, has no previous convictions, the court was told.

Judge John Aylmer directed that a probation and welfare report be prepared, to include suitability for community service.

Barrister for McMonagle, Mr Colm Smyth SC, instructed by solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian, sought bail on the same terms and conditions as currently applies.

At a previous court sitting, an independent surety of €15,000, including €5,000 in cash, was provided by the accused’s father.

Judge Aylmer adjourned the case until the next Letterkenny Circuit Court term in January for sentencing.

