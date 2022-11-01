Search

01 Nov 2022

Garda appeal for witnesses following collision in Ballybofey

Driver and passenger removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

01 Nov 2022 2:16 PM

Gardaí are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at Chestnut Road, Ballybofey on Wednesday, October 6, shortly before 7.30pm.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical treatment. None of the injuries sustained are believed to be life threatening.

Garda are appealing to any witnesses to the collision to make contact with them. Gardaí are appealing to anyone anybody captured footage of the collision on their dash cam footage, we ask them to make the footage available to Gardaí. You can call  Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

