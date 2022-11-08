Man arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in Glenties

Ballyshannon Garda Station
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50's for possession of an offensive weapon in Glenties, this morning, Tuesday, November 8.
The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Ballyshannon Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
