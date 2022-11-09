Search

09 Nov 2022

Ukrainian refugee in court over Glenties crossbow incident

The 65-year-old was arrested following a major Garda operation on Tuesday

Ukrainian refugee in court over Glenties crossbow incident

Olexandar Pogozhy at Letterkenny courthouse. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Nov 2022 2:37 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Ukrainian refugee has appeared in court in Donegal following an incident involving a crossbow in Glenties.

Olexandar Pogozhy was brought before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Wednesday.

Pogozhy is charged with having possession of a crossbow which was not licensed under Section 2 of the Firearms Act of 1925 at the Highlands Hotel on November 8, 2022.

The 65-year-old was arrested following a major Garda operation on Tuesday.

Pogozhy was arrested at the Highlands Hotel after an incident that led to the dispatch of the Garda Armed Response Unit.

Pogozhy appeared at Letterkenny District where he was represented by solicitor Rory O'Brien.

The accused was staying at the hotel which is being partially used as part of the Government's humanitarian accommodation programme.

He is also charged with stealing a blue bicycle.

A court interpreter explained proceedings in Russian to the accused.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said arrest, charge and caution had been given by schedule.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said there was no objection to bail under a number of conditions.

They are that he lodge €1,000 in cash in court, reside at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, that he surrender his passport and supply a phone number to Gardai.

The accused, who wore flip flops and a tracksuit, had a number of wounds to his head which were covered in plasters.

The case was adjourned to Glenties District Court on January 25, 2023 next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media