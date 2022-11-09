Ukrainian refugee in court over Glenties crossbow incident

A Ukrainian refugee has appeared in court in Donegal following an incident involving a crossbow in Glenties.

Olexandar Pogozhy was brought before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Wednesday.

Pogozhy is charged with having possession of a crossbow which was not licensed under Section 2 of the Firearms Act of 1925 at the Highlands Hotel on November 8, 2022.

The 65-year-old was arrested following a major Garda operation on Tuesday.

Pogozhy was arrested at the Highlands Hotel after an incident that led to the dispatch of the Garda Armed Response Unit.

Pogozhy appeared at Letterkenny District where he was represented by solicitor Rory O'Brien.

The accused was staying at the hotel which is being partially used as part of the Government's humanitarian accommodation programme.

He is also charged with stealing a blue bicycle.

A court interpreter explained proceedings in Russian to the accused.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said arrest, charge and caution had been given by schedule.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said there was no objection to bail under a number of conditions.

They are that he lodge €1,000 in cash in court, reside at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, that he surrender his passport and supply a phone number to Gardai.

The accused, who wore flip flops and a tracksuit, had a number of wounds to his head which were covered in plasters.

The case was adjourned to Glenties District Court on January 25, 2023 next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.