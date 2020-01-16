Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 16, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

- Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

- Sean (John) McGarrigle, late of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford / Ballyshannon

- John James (Johnny) Elliott, Ardnaglass, Pettigo

James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, January 15, and on Thursday, January 16, with visiting time each day from 5pm until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Mary Immaculate.Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in London of Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday, January 18 after Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock in St.Bridgid’s Chapel, Lettermacaward.

Sean (John) McGarrigle, late of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred after a short illness of Sean (John) McGarrigle of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford and formerly Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Tramore on Friday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Saturday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery.

John James (Johnny) Elliott, Ardnaglass, Pettigo

The death has taken place peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of John James (Johnny) Elliott, Ardnaglass, Pettigo.

Removal from FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors Rest Room to arrive at his late residence on Friday at 6.00pm.

Funeral will leave from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Templecarn Parish Church, Pettigo at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Friends welcome at his late home Friday evening between 6.00pm and 10.00pm.

