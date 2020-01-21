Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 21

The following deaths have taken place:







- Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford

- Josie Martin, St Shanahan House, formerly Sandfield, Ardara

- - Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

- Mary Reynolds (née Sweeney), Meenagrillagh, Ardara

- Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana

Willie Sweeney, Brocas, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Willie Sweeney, Brocas, Creeslough.

His remains will repose at the home of his late brother, James Sweeney, Coolbouy, Letterkenny, from 6 pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday, January 23 at 11 am, followed by burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. and on morning of the funeral.

Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford



The death has taken place of Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home from 5 pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 23 at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.

Josie Martin, St Shanahan House, formerly Sandfield, Ardara



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie Martin, St Shanahan House and formerly Sandfield, Ardara.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 22 at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Baithins Church, St.Johnston, with interment afterwards at St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Family time from 10pm to 11am,and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Reynolds (née Sweeney), Meenagrillagh, Ardara.

The death has occurred, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Reynolds (nee Sweeney) Meenagrillagh, Ardara.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 1pm to 6pm.

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 6pm Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please.

Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's funeral home Lower Main Street, Buncrana. Viewing time from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.