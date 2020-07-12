Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, July 12



The following deaths have taken place:

- Bernie Maguire, Drumaghy Park, Ardara

- Mary Ann McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochary

- William Thompson, Main Street, Moville

- Dan McLaughlin, Gortaway, Ramelton

- Mary-Jean (Jennie) McCarron (néeDevenney), 237 St Eunan’s Terrace

Raphoe

- Luke Rooney, Roscad, Creeslough

- Margaret Elliott (Maggie Ellen) Farrigans, Leitirmacaward

- Neil Hirrell, Tummock, Bridgend

- Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon

- Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny



Bernie Maguire, Drumaghy Park, Ardara



The death has occurred of Bernie Maguire, Drumaghy Park, Ardara, peacefully,

in the loving care of staff and family at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Survived by his wife Fran, daughters Sorcha and Sanchia, sons Darren and

Dallan, sisters Mary, Imelda, Patricia, Eileen and Ann, brothers Michael,

Malachey, Pat, Eunan, Paul and Dermot.

Very deeply and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son

and daughter in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family,

neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at McCabe's Funeral Premises, Common Bridge, Ardara, this

evening, Sunday, from 7pm until 10pm (please adhere to social distance

guidelines).

Reposing again tomorrow, Monday, from 12 noon until 7pm. Removal from

there tomorrow, Monday, at 7pm, going to Church of the Holy Family, Ardara,

for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining

cemetery. Bernie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Derek McCabe Funeral

Directors.

Due to H.S.E guidelines, wake and funeral private to family, neighbours, and

close friends. Those who would have liked to attend Bernie’s funeral or wake,

but due to current restrictions cannot do so, can leave your personal message in

the condolence section below.



Mary Ann McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochary

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Mary Ann McDermott,

Derrynaspool, Doochary. Her remains will be in McGlynn's Funeral Home,

Dungloe, tomorrow evening, Monday July 13.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral is strictly private

to family and close friends only.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church,

Doochary for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the new

cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the oncology unit, Letterkenny

University Hospital c/o any family member of Shaun McGlynn Funeral

Director.



William Thompson, Main Street, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William

Thompson, Main Street, Moville. Remains reposing at the home of his son

Anthony and daughter in law Alice from 7pm this (Sunday) evening, No.1

Binevenagh View, Ballybrack.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral is

private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http//www.movilleparish.com/media.htmi on

Tuesday July 14 at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Patients Comfort Fund Carndonagh

Community Hospital c/o any family member



Dan McLaughlin, Gortaway, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Dan McLaughlin, Gortaway, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s

Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Sunday and Monday at 9pm.

In accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines, wake and

funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed from St Mary’s Church webcam on

Churchservices.tv

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to friends of Letterkenny

University Hospital c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Mary-Jean (Jennie) McCarron (née Devenney), 237 St Eunan’s Terrace,

Raphoe

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary-Jean (Jennie) McCarron, (née

Devenney), 237 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral is

strictly private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday morning at 11.40am going to St

Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in

the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com



Luke Rooney, Roscad, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Luke Rooney, Roscad, Creeslough.

Funeral mass in St Michael's Church Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with

burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Wake funeral and burial

private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed

on:https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Creeslough Day

Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Margaret Elliott (Maggie Ellen) Farrigans, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred in her home of Margaret Elliott (Maggie Ellen)

Farrigans, Leitirmacaward.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday for 2pm service in the Church of

Ireland, Leitirmacaward.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is private to

family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Leitirmacaward Parish Church

c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



Neil Hirrell, Tummock, Bridgend

The death has taken place of Neil Hirrell, Tummock, Bridgend.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, July 14 to St Aengus' Church, Burt for

requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any

family member.

In accordance with HSE/Government guidelines wake and funeral will be

private to family only please.

Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid related).

His funeral will trake place from the Pastoral Centre, Bundoran at 11.15am on

Tuesday,July 14 to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass and interment is private to family members and close friends.

Condolence messages can be left on rip.ie or by emailing

johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services

on (071) 9841547.



Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Mountain Top,

Letterkenny of Margaret Doherty (née McGrath), Dromore Lower,

Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by husband James, grandson Lorcan, brother James and sisters

Mary Diver and Sally McGrath. Deeply missed by daughters Mairead and Mary

Rose, sons Seamus and Pauric, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,

nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral leaving her daughter Mary Rose and son-in-law Noel Scotts’ home at

Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny at 10.15am on Monday, July 13, 2020

going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live from www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. In compliance with current

Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be

private to family only please.



