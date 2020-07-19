Death in Donegal - Sunday evening, July 19

The following deaths have taken place:

Conal Watters, Tullycleave, Ardara



The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Conal Watters Tullycleave, Ardara.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions the house, Mass and burial are private to family only please.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of desired to palliative care c/o any family member.



Ann Butler, (née Mc Daid), Ramelton

The death has occurred of Ann Butler (née Mc Daid) Aughnish, Ramelton, Donegal.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 20, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Saturday, 18th and Sunday, 19th of July, at 9pm.

Requiem Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice (c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors) or Breakthrough Cancer Research. Donations to Breakthrough Cancer Research (Ovarian Cancer) can be made on the following link: https://www.breakthroughcancerresearch.ie/donate/ as a donation for ‘Ovarian Cancer’



Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless

The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.

A private family Funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Adelmar, Bohreen Hill, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town

Due to recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 10am. It will be streamed on the parish webcam at http://www.staidanscathedral.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25 am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry

The sudden death has taken place of Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry.

Her remains will repose at the family home from Saturday.

Cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday.

Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donation if desired to Donegal Mountain Rescue C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.



Susan Keown, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek

The death has taken place of Susan Keown, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, at the residence of her daughter, Mary and son in law Tommy.

Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church Toura on Monday for 11am funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The family regrets that due to the present situation house, Mass, and Funeral are private to family only. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director.

