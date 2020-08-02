Deaths in Donegal - Sunday August 2nd 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

John (Sean) Coyle, Carren West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully, (non Covid related). Please note due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral are strictly private at the request of the deceased at all times.

The death has occurred of Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs. Removal to Lakelands Crematoriam Cavan for private Cremation. House private please. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sister, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

The peaceful death has taken place of Patrick Grant ‘Buddy,’ Bircog, Pettigo at Sligo University Hospital.

Removal of remains from his residence on Sunday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Marie Kearns fund c/o Pat Britton or any family member.

Due to current Covid restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

The death has taken place of Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran. Reposing at his parent’s house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran on Sunday. House private to family only please. Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Condolences can be left on rip.ie. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744

Mary Frances Doogan, née Gallagher from Ballyness, Falcarragh and Teelin

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Mary Frances Doogan, née Gallagher from Ballyness, Falcarragh and Teelin.

Her remains will be brought to her home in Ballyness on Saturday evening to repose.

The rosary can be viewed live at 9pm on Sunday night on MCNMedia.tv/Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are for family, friends, and neighbours.

