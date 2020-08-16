Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, August 16

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, August 15



The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary McGoldrick, Meenadreen, Donegal town

- Anton McGettigan, Cnoc na Mureleoge, Downings

- Nora Coyle, Coole, Cranford

- Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin

- Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

- P.J. AndersonArdnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

- Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan



Mary McGoldrick, Meenadreen, Donegal town

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McGoldrick, Meenadreen, Donegal town (Non-Covid-19 related).

Remains reposing at the family home. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the family home and wake are strictly private.

Funeral is restricted to family members. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Irish Lung Foundation c/o any family member.

Anton McGettigan, Cnoc na Mureleoge, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anton McGettigan, Cnoc na Mureleoge, Downings.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, August 17, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock, which can be viewed live on the Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly for family and close friends only. Family flowers only please.

Nora Coyle, Coole, Cranford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Coyle, Coole, Cranford.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 17, at 12 noon in the Church if the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin, formerly of Kilfinane, Co. Limerick.

Removal took place on Saturday, August 15, at 11am, to John Mc Carthy's Funeral Parlour, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Church at 12 noon, Sunday, August 16, followed by interment.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kennedy’s Undertakers, Castlefin or any family member.

Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mickey Doherty (Mickey John) formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow at a later date.

P.J.Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of PJ Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon. Suddenly at his home.

Beloved husband of Philomena, much-loved father of Sevanna, Bernie, Geraldine, Fiona, Alan and Paul, cherished brother of Morina, Brian, Pete, Eugene, Fergal and the late Plunkett, Dermot, Liam and Rose.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page, Sunday, August 16, at 1pm: https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government restrictions (Covid-19) the house and funeral is strictly private to family only please.

Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Luton, England of Lou Gallen, the youngest brother of the late Michael Gallen and formally of Railway Road, Killygordon.

Funeral Mass will take place in England with details to be confirmed later.

Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her husband Dugald.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Dugald, daughter Fiona (Stewart), son Peter, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in St Columba's Church, Rathmullan, at 2.30pm on Monday, August 17, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE, guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.



