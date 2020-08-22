Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, August 22

The following deaths have taken place:

John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville

Tragically the loss has occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville, Donegal, F93 EK60, loving father, son and daughter.

Deeply missed by his wife and mother, Geraldine (née Connaughton, Williamstown, Co Galway), grandparents Margaret and Martin, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and the whole community.

House private due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.

Funeral can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com on Monday, August 24, at 11am.



Patsy Gallen, (Nancy), 101 Glenfin Street, Ballybofey and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Patsy Gallen, (Nancy), 101 Glenfin Street, Ballybofey and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Suddenly at his home on August 20. Partner of Julie, much loved father of Michaela and Jack, loving grandad of Rhea, devoted brother of Brid, Niall, Celine and Seamus, beloved son of the late Betty and Paddy.

Funeral leaving the family home in Meenagoland tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, at 1.15pm for Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, daughter, son, granddaughter, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, neighbours and many friends.

Evelyn O’Byrne; Narin Road, Ardara

The death has take place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Evelyn O’Byrne, Narin Road, Ardara.

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, August 23 at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/churchoftheholyfamilyardara

Adrian Boyce, 38 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Adrian Boyce, 38 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Clive and Mark, brother-in-law Denis, nieces and nephews, extended family, good friends Denis and Denise and family.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on ‘Milford and Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Katie Haughey, Listillion, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home yesterday, Friday, August 21 of Katie Haughey, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by husband Peter. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Veronica, Nellie, Noeleen and Cass, sons Robert, Hughie, Packie, Peter, Jimmy, Jonnie, Liam, Paul and Kevin, sisters Madge (Somerset UK), Susan (Glasgow), Eileen (Glasgow) and Celia (Glencar, Letterkenny), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral cortège leaving her home at 1.15pm tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 2pm funeral mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. Rosary tonight, Saturday, at 9pm.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends please.

Willie Kane, Kilburn, London and formerly of Drimcoe, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Willie Kane, Kilburn, London and formerly of Drimcoe, Mountcharles.

His funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles today, Saturday, August 22 at 2pm, with interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral mass and burial are private to family and close friends only please. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on rip.ie or on Gallagher Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page.

Joan Patricia O’Connell, London, England and formerly of Bundoran

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital, (non-Covid related) of Joan Patricia O’Connell, London, England and formerly of Bundoran.

Sister of Anne O’Connell, Cliffoney, Rita McGowan, Kinlough and Angela McGonigle, Finner.

Private cremation today, Saturday, August 22 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Short Stay Unit Sligo University Hospital. c/o McGloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Due to Covid Restrictions, attendance at the funeral home is restricted to family and close friends only.

Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford.



Dearly loved sister of the late Jim McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing cousins, relatives and friends.

She will be received into St. Peter's Church, Milford this evening, Saturday, August 22, at 8.30pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE, guidelines funeral and interment are restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/milford.

Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

The death took place on Saturday, August 15 in Luton, England of Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors on (087) 7618864.

Pádraig Sheáin McGinley, Gweedore

The death has occurred peacefully of Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig Sheáin McGinley, An Ghlasaigh, Gweedore.

Removal from his late residence today, Saturday, August 22, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Chnoc Fola, with interment afterwards in Machaire Gathlán Cemetery.

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, the wake and funeral is private to only family and close friends.

Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

Liam was the beloved husband of Ellen, much-loved father of Elaine, Sinead, Maire and Nicole and dear brother of Rosaleen Strain, Barney, Eddie, Mickey, Rena Donaghey and Shaun.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, his wider family circle and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Requiem Mass today, Saturday, August 22 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

