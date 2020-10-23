Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 23
The following deaths have taken place:
Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart
The death has occurred in Bradford England of Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart.
Remains will arrive to his late residence today (Friday, October 23 ) at 3pm.
Funeral from there on Sunday, October 25 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Church Facebook page
In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.
Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon.
For those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a message in Cyril’s condolence book on RIP.ie or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.
Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.
