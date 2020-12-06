Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, December 6, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred peacefully at Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill of Ruth Grier-Ewing, Mol an Scadán, Rosses Point, Sligo and Ramelton.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Service and burial are private to family and limited to 25 persons. The family kindly request that the family home remains private.

Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999/0872411114.

The death has occurred of Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan.

The funeral will leave his late residence on Monday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Letterkenny c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only, please.

The death has occurred of Annie Hegarty (née Green), Grange, Inch Island.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Hegarty nee Green, Grange, Inch Island.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Charlie McBride, Clybaun Heights, Shangort Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Letterkenny.

Removal on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, for a private Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Joseph Sweeney, Dromore, Letterkenny.

The Funeral will leave his late residence on Sunday at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/

Interment will take place afterwards in Old Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers, only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private please.

The death has taken place in Tullamore of Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Anne Hirrell, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Sean Slowey, Cork, and formerly of Ardara.

Removal from McCabe’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Mass can be viewed on www.mcmmedia.tv.camera/thechurchoftheholyfamilyardara

The sudden death has taken place of Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his sister Anne's and brother-in-law Mickey's residence at Linsfort.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday in The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

The death has occurred in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin as a result of a tragic accident of Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork, retired member of An Garda Síochana.

Requiem Mass on Sunday afternoon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie