Deaths in Donegal - Monday, December 7, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dee Boyle (née Breslin), Glenties

- Teresa Daly (nee McGuinness), Croom, Co Limerick and formerly of Ballintra

- Mary McGeever (née O'Farrell), Letterkenny

- Ruth Grier-Ewing, Mol an Scadán, Rosses Point, Sligo and Ramelton

- Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan

- Annie Hegarty (née Green), Grange, Inch Island

- Charlie McBride, Knocknacarra, Galway and Letterkenny

- Bridget Gallagher, Downings

- Tom Doherty (Neily), Buncrana

- Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin, formerly Gortahork

Dee Boyle, Glenties



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dee Boyle, 65 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Connell's Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Son Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Teresa Daly (nee McGuinness), Croom, Co Limerick and formerly of Ballintra

The death has occurred at Adare and District Nursing Home of Teresa Daly (née McGuinness) of Tooreen, Croom, Limerick and formerly of Ballintra.

Her remains leaving her home on Tuesday morning at 11am to St Mary’s Church, Croom for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom as per Covid guidelines while adhering to government direction.

Mass will be streamed live on http://croomparish.ie/

Mary McGeever (née O'Farrell), Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Mary McGeever (née O’Farrell), 41 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Toragh, Glen Carrigart.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for 1.30pm Funeral Mass.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, Mass and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

The Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny online streaming service at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery Letterkenny. Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Ruth Grier-Ewing, Mol an Scadán, Rosses Point, Sligo and Ramelton

The death has occurred peacefully at Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill of Ruth Grier-Ewing, Mol an Scadán, Rosses Point, Sligo and Ramelton.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Service and burial are private to family and limited to 25 persons. The family kindly request that the family home remains private.

Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999/0872411114.

Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan

The death has occurred of Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan.

The funeral will leave his late residence on Monday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Letterkenny c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only, please.

Annie Hegarty (née Green), Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Hegarty nee Green, Grange, Inch Island.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Hegarty nee Green, Grange, Inch Island.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Charlie McBride, Knocknacarra, Galway and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Charlie McBride, Clybaun Heights, Shangort Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Letterkenny.

Removal on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, for a private Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society. House private, please.

Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has taken place in Tullamore of Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his sister Anne's and brother-in-law Mickey's residence at Linsfort.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday in The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin as a result of a tragic accident of Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork, retired member of An Garda Síochana.

Requiem Mass on Sunday afternoon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

