Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, December 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sheila McColgan, Muff

- Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and Carndonagh

- Rose McLaughlin, Dublin and Clonmany

- John Anthony McGee, Ballyshannon

- Baby Charlie McCafferty, Donegal Town

- Brian O’Donnell, Yorkshire and Carndonagh

- Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

- Gerard Mythen, 7 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Griffin, Fanad

- Peggy Forkan, née Toland, Manchester and Ballyliffin

- Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

Sheila McColgan, Carnamoyle, Muff



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila McColgan, Carnamoyle, Muff.

Sheila was the beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Martina, Geraldine, Stephen, Paul, Kieran, Mark, Fiona, and Frankie. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Christmas Day at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass is strictly for family only.

Sheila's Requiem Mass will be streamed on mcn media Iskaheen. Family flowers only.



Francis (Frank) McDonough, Waterford and formerly Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Francis Joseph (Frank) McDonough, late of ‘Knockavon’, Dunmore Road, Waterford, formerly of Carndonagh.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Frances. Frank will be sadly missed by his daughters Catherine and Claire, sons Desmond and Gerald, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Frank’s Funeral Mass, log on to

http://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner on Sunday from 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, Frank's Funeral will be private to immediate family.

Rose McLaughlin (née Doherty), Cabra, Dublin and Clonmany

The death has occurred in her 98th year of Rose McLaughlin (née Doherty), Cabra, Dublin and Clonmany.

Rose died peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of St.Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath.

She was predeceased by her husband James, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Frances and Mary, sons-in-law Paddy and Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Rose on Thursday, December 24 in St. Michael’ s Church, Urris, Clonmany with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Anthony McGee, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Anthony McGee, Carrickboy House, East Port, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11.30am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard.

Due to current restrictions, the wake and Funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only. All enquiries to Darren McGee 0868983701.

Baby Charlie McCafferty, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Baby Charlie McCafferty, Drimark, Donegal Town.

Forever loved and missed by his Daddy and Mammy, Dermot and Tori, sister Becki and brother Ollie, grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family.

Funeral Service in St John's Parish Church, Rossnowlagh, at 2pm on Thursday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the family home and funeral service are private please.

Brian O’Donnell, Yorkshire and Carndonagh

The death has taken place in England of Brian O’Donnell, Eggborough, Knottingley, Yorkshire and formerly of Clorney, Carndonagh.

Funeral service will be held in St Michael’s Church, Knottingley at 9.45am on January 13.

A Mass in his memory will be celebrated locally at a later date.

Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital in her 100th year of Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire, Ozanam House, Bundoran and formerly from Cashelard. Non-Covid related.

Remains reposed at John McGee & Sons funeral home on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Ozanam House c/o Darren McGee.

Due to government guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions the wake and funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only. All enquiries to Darren McGee on 0868983701.

Gerard Mythen, 7 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Gerard Mythen, 7 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Leck Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial private to family and close friends.

Kathleen Griffin, Fanad

The death has taken place of Kathleen Griffin, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballyherrin.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cheshire Apartments, Long Lane, Letterkenny c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Peggy Forkan, née Toland, Manchester and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred in Manchester, England of Mrs Peggy Forkan, née Toland, Manchester, England and formerly of Pollan Green, Ballyliffin.

The funeral will take place in Manchester and will follow local government guidelines.

Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Conaghan, The Barber, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 24 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt

The sudden death has taken place of Gerald Campbell, Rockfield, Speenogue, Burt.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie