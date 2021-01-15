Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, January 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eugene (Tootsie) Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Jim Travers, Laghey

- Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Kilkenny and Inch Island

- Mary Maguire, Leitrim and Ramelton

- Leo Devlin, Tooban, Burnfoot

- Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- Nancy Noone, née McKeown, Roscommon and Fintown

- Trudy Tyrrell, née Timoney, Dublin and Fintown

- Ann Harper, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

- John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe

- Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

- George McConnell, Convoy

Eugene Hegarty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eugene (Tootsie) Hegarty. Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, January 14th 2021, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean, Michael, Pat, Des, Joe and Gerard, sisters Frances, Philomena and Pauline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to family with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 16th, at 11 am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Jim Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jim Travers, Carrickbarr, Laghey.

Deeply regretted by his brother, Kevin, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, Stephen and Brian.

Removal on Saturday morning, to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Jim’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on churchservives.tv/ballintra.

Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 973 4000.

Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Kilkenny and Inch Island



The peaceful death took place on Wednesday in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny of Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Inch Island.

Pre-deceased by her parents, Patrick and Brigid and her sister Brigid. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, Pat, Philip, Mary, Bernadine and Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and the Sisters of Mercy in Callan and the Southern Province.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Sr. Sheila’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 mourners only) on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Callan.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Sr. Sheila’s family and the Convent of Mercy Community would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Mary Maguire (née Shannon), Kiltyclogher, Leitrim and Ramelton

The death has occurred of Mary Maguire (née Shannon) late of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim.

She died peacefully in the gentle and kind care of the staff of Aras Ui Dhomnaill Nursing Home, Milford.

Beloved wife of the late Alex Maguire and much loved mother of the late Barbara (Domoney). Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter-in-law Liza, son-in-law Finbarr, cherished granddaughters Sarah, Lucy and Ann extended family, friends and neighbours.

Mary's remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher on Saturday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery, Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only. Funeral will be broadcast live on: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007672241636

Leo Devlin, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo Devlin, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Leo is survived by his loving wife Mai, daughter Elizabeth and son Brendan. He will be deeply mourned by his wife, son, daughter, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 16 in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Leo's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www. churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the MOBILE option.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death occurred on Monday, January 11 in Croydon, England of Brendan Moss, late of Woodside Green, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Son of the late Paddy and Lizzy Moss.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Nancy Noone, née McKeown, Roscommon and Fintown

The death has occurred of Nancy Noone, née McKeown, Roscommon and Fintown.

Much loved and adored mother of Maureen, Bríd, Seamus, Martin, Ann, Finola, Sean, Harry, Cliodhna and Niamh.

She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving to Strokestown Parish Church on Friday, January 15, for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Owing to current restrictions Nancy's Funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. Nancy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and available on the local parish radio 108FM. House strictly private please. Thank you for your cooperation.

Trudy Tyrrell, née Timoney, Dublin and Fintown

The death has occurred of Trudy Tyrrell, née Timoney, Dublin and Fintown.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Joe, daughters Orla and Alma, sons-in-law Peter and Gary, grandchildren Ellie, Lia, Molly, Joey and Moya, siblings Josephine, Kathleen, Angela, Carmel, Anastasia, Christina, Peter and Leonard, extended family, wonderful friends and neighbours.

In line with recent Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral to the maximum of 10 family members will take place on Friday, January 15, at 10am. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-mochtas.

Trudy’s funeral Cortège is expected to leave her home at 9.40am on Friday and will proceed to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown. Anyone wishing to line the route are welcome to do so, while observing all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of a face mask. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.



Mary Gallagher MacBride, Creeslough and formerly of Mountcharles and Achill

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gallagher MacBride, Creeslough and formerly of Mountcharles and Achill.

Mary was a retired teacher and is predeceased by Robert Gallagher. People are invited to make donations to the Donegal Historical Society or An Taisce rather than flowers. Donations can be given into the care of Charlie Gallagher Funeral Director, Currane, Achill 087 280 7170.

In line with current restrictions, Mary’s private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church, Currane. Burial will follow in Polranny cemetery.

Ann Harper, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Ann Harper, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Rosary this evening, Thursday, at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place in his 94th year of John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe, Letterkenny.

Funeral and interment will take place in Melbourne.

Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Stevenage, England of Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan. Brother of Peggy Peoples, Drumkeen.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

George McConnell, Convoy

The death has taken place in Vancouver, Canada of George McConnell, formerly of Smiley’s Brae, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in Vancouver. Ashes to be interred in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard at a date to be confirmed later.

