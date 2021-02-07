Contact
Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 7
The following deaths have taken place:
Ronan Lavery, Milford
The death has occurred of Ronan Lavery, Milford.
Funeral mass can be viewed on https://churchservices.tv/milford at 11am on Tuesday, February 9 followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Co. Cavan.
Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions, the funeral and cremation are strictly private to family only.
Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield formerly Keelogs, Churchill
The death has occurred of Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield formerly Keelogs, Churchill,
Christy will be buried in Chesterfield at a later date.
