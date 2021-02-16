Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 16

The following deaths have taken place:

James Doherty, Crieve, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James Doherty, Crieve, Letterkenny. Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital following a short illness. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved daddy of Anna, Eileen, Maureen, Caitríona, Dana and Breandán.

Predeceased by his sons, Shaun in 1992 and Jimmy, in 2016. Sadly missed by his 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, brother Bernie, extended family and neighbours.

Remains will be leaving family home at Crieve at 1.20pm tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, travelling via Oldtown to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Internment afterwards in Leck Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at:

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of 10 people permitted.



Dorothy Southern, formerly of Lancashire, England

The death has occurred at The Lodge, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Dorothy Southern, formerly of Lancashire, England.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan and remembrance/celebration of life service will take place at a later date in Lancashire, England where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Fred.

No donations please. Family request to just pause and give thought and thanks to all the healthcare and essential workers at this time.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Annie Gillespie, London and Bunbeg

The death has taken place at her home in London of Annie Gillespie (née Sweeney), formerly of Bunbeg, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph, daughter Margaret, sons Hugh and Gerald, sisters; Nora, Mary, Tess and Margaret, brother Joe, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law; Barbara and Michele, grandchildren Louise, Rachel and Ryan, great-grandchildren Sienna, Jaxon and Elise and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Bunbeg on Thursday, February 18.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Annie's soul can be viewed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, February 19, at 11am. The funeral cortège will leave her home in Bunbeg after Mass to Magheragallon Cemetery for burial. Her funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Hospice, Hackney, London c/o any family member. Due to Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

John McGonagle, Trusk Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McGonagle, Trusk Road, Ballybofey.

Remains arriving at St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mamie Sheeran, Creeve, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Mamie Sheeran, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/stjosephschurchrathmullen

Margaret O'Presco, Tawnagh, Donegal town

The death has taken of Margaret O’Presco of Tawnagh, Donegal town. She will be dearly remembered by her daughter Clare and Natalie, grandchildren Eloise, Pablo and Millie and her son in law Phil.

Private cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Isa Brennan, Drummucklagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Isa Brennan (née Tinney) Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

Isa will be lovingly missed by her husband Frank, daughters and son, Carmel (Crawford, Drummucklagh), Majella (McClay, Raphoe), Maura (Crawford, Castlefin), Frankie (Drummucklagh), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Josephine (Slevin, Ballybofey) and her extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving Isa's late residence tomorrow, Wednesday morning, February 17, going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Gildea, Correnagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Ann Gildea (née Lyons), Correnagh, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her late residence tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny via Lismonaghan and Convent Road, for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only.

