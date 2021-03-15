Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 15



The following deaths have taken place:

- May Granaghan, (née Lally), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon/Perth, Australia

- Janet McCallion, Carndoagh, Carndonagh

- Bridget McBride, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy

- Margaret Doherty, Derryconnor, Gortahork

- Pauline McHugh, The Rock, Glenties, Donegal/Stillorgan, Dublin

- Matthew (Matt) Erskine, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Anne Kelly, 221 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

- John Coyle, Glasgow formerly Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

- Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham



The death has occurred in Perth, Australia of May Granaghan (née Lally), formally of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.



Her funeral shall take place in Perth at a later date.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Janet McCallion, Carndoagh, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16 at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-carndonagh-donegal

In accordance with HSE. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum ten people permitted.

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Bridget McBride at the age of 102 years of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Association c/o of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough. Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Margaret Doherty of Derryconnor, Gortahork. Survived by a wide circle of family and friends. Her remains will repose at Breid Ferry's residence in Derryconnor.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Rosary for the repose of Margaret's soul can be viewed live tonight at 7.30pm from Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary and Funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline McHugh, The Rock, Glenties, Marsham Court, Stillorgan and Castleknock College, Co Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Mary, her brothers Seamus and Peadar, sisters Kitty, Annie, Mary and Peggy. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The funeral cortège will be arriving into Glenties via The Station Road at 10.40am today, Monday, March 15. Funeral Mass will take place in St Connell's Church, Glenties at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only, please. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral mass and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Erskine, Conlin Road, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his loving sons Niall and Edward, daughters Catherine and Edel, sons-in-law Michael and John, Edward's fiancee Cathy, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, March 15 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Anne Kelly, 221 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe. She passed away at home in the care of her beloved family. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Pat and Rose Kelly.

Anne will be lovingly missed by partner Joe Kelly, her brothers and sisters Hugh (Raphoe), Jean O’Brien (Convoy), Kathleen (Raphoe), Patrick (Buncrana), Margaret (Raphoe), Angela (Raphoe), deeply missed by all her beloved nieces and nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence today, Monday morning, March 15 going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eunans-church

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Mary's Meals c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Coyle, formerly Lurganboyce, Rathmullan.

Requiem Mass today, Monday, March 15, at 12 noon in St Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum ten people permitted.

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of of Packie Tourish, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by baby daughter Mary, son Damian and sister Mary Teresa Shields, Packie will be deeply missed by loving wife Mamie, sons Paul, Enda and Jarlath, daughter Sharon, sister Ann Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortege leaving Packie's late residence on St Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17 at 11.15am travelling via the Orchard Football Pitch, through Manorcunningham Village and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill for interment.

A Requiem Mass will be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ALONE, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and at the family’s request, house and cemetery strictly private to immediate family only please.

