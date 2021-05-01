Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, May 1, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Frances Mc Laughlin, Ballybofey

Kathleen Bell (née McGroarty), Donegal Town

Bridget Coyle, Burnfoot

Brendan McGee, Carrigans

Trudy Peoples, Letterkenny

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

Frances Mc Laughlin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Frances Mc Laughlin, 7 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey.

Much loved daughter of Seamus and the late Frances, devoted sister to Gerard, Seamus, Kevin, and the late Brendan and Martina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her father, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her funeral will leave Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, care of any family member.

Kathleen Bell (née McGroarty), Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen Bell (nee McGroarty) of Water Street, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons David, Stephen, Nigel, daughter Catherine, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Bridin, Miyoko and Narelle, sisters Maureen, Angela, Patricia, Marie, brother Philip, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards at Clar Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral mass private to family only. Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Bridget Coyle, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at her residence of Bridget Coyle, Garvery, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of the late Neil and much loved mother of Helen, Bridie, Rosemary and Patricia. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her wider family circle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 1.00pm in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 25 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.

Brendan McGee, Carrigans



The death has occurred of Brendan McGee of of Burnside, Carrigans.

Loving father of Patrick, dear father-in-law of Charlene, devoted grandfather of Kadee and Charlie, beloved son of Mary and the late John and a loving brother of John, Ann, Liam, Michael and Eileen.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Gertrude (Trudy) Peoples, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Gertrude (Trudy) Peoples, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish.

Pre-deceased by her father Thomas and brother Patrick. Deeply missed by her children Ethan and Kayla, mother Gertrude, brothers Thomas and Bernard and sister Catherine, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, aunts and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

The funeral will leave her sister Catherine’s residence at 51 College Park, Glencar, Letterkenny at 11.30am on Sunday, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Stranarva, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie