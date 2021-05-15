Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, May 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Georgina Morrow, The Haugh, Donegal Town

Josie Noonan (née McDonald) 'Dunroman,' Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry

Mary Boyle, Drumkeen

Helen Mc Kendrick, Letterkenny

Brian Gallagher, Mountcharles

Phil Gallagher, Glenties

Eddie Kane, Birmingham and formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefin

Kieran O’Connell, Letterkenny

Ellen Campbell neé Devenny, London, and formerly of Letterkenny

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Worcestershire and formerly of Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Georgina Morrow, The Haugh, Donegal Town. Funeral Service in Christ Church Lough Eske at 2.30pm Sunday followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please. In accordance with Government guidelines, the Funeral Service is restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

The death has taken place of Josie Noonan (née McDonald) “Dunroman”, Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Sean, Moira and Joseph, her adored grandchildren Ruadhán, Damhán, Eolann and Rossa, great-grandchildren Aoibhín, Dáire and Ríon, son-in-law Ciaran Mac Fadden, niece Moira, nephew Martin, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday May 17 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 12noon.

Burial will follow in Rosses Point Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs.html

In keeping with current Government guidelines family home, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family and limited to 50 persons at Church and Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Boyle, Drumkeen, Co. Donegal.

Her remains are reposing at her late home in Drumkeen. Removal from there on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Helen Mc Kendrick, High Road, Letterkenny.

She is survived by her daughter Mary and extended family and close friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Eunan's Cathedral at 3pm, with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

The death has occurred of Brian Gallagher, Old Road, Mountcharles



He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Susan and Nicola, sons-in-law Sean Dowling and Brendan Chambers, grandchildren Sofie, Ellie, Abbie, Odhran, Sadhbh, Ailbhe, Oisín and Caoimhe, grandson-in-law Liam Kennedy and great granddaughter Riley, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.



His remains are reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 1pm Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Phil Gallagher, Buncrubog, Glenties.

He is predeceased by his daughter Patricia. Sadly missed by his lovely wife Nora; sons Terence, Patrick and Philip; daughters Margaret, Ann, Noreen, Mary T, Kathleen, Breda and Carol; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his residence from 12 noon on Friday.

Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Sunday in St Connell's Church, Glenties with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only please donations in-lieu if desired to Medical Rehab Letterkenny c/o any family member or James McGuinness, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties.

The sudden death has taken place in Birmingham of Eddie Kane, formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Cremation taking place in Birmingham, with his ashes being brought home at a later date.

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Josie McGill, Station Road, Glenties.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Gallagher) his father Paddy Joe, his mother Maggie, his brother Jimmy, his sisters Annie, Mary and Sarah. Survived by his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at Hugh Gerard and Fiona Gallagher’s residence, Station Road Glenties.

Removal from there on Saturday to St Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Glenties Day Care Centre or Killybegs Community Hospital C/O Any family member or James McGuinness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

The death has occurred in St Vincent’s Private Hospital Dublin of Kieran O’Connell, 8 Barnhill Park, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Centre, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Conn Mc Daid and Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.steunanscathedral.ie

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial private to family only with at maximum of 50 people.

The death has taken place in London of Ellen Campbell neé Devenny, London, and formerly of Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am and can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Funeral private to family only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday at 11am.

