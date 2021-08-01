Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Death notices for Donegal, Sunday evening, August 1

The following deaths have taken place:

  • Brid Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

Brid Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

The death has occurred of Brid Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Brid's remains will repose at the residence of her brother Sean in Doaghmore from 6.30pm on Sunday, August 1.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 3 at 11.30am going to Saint Mary's Church, Fanavolty for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Down Syndrome Association care of any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

