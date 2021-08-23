The following deaths have taken place:

Catherine Walsh, Buncrana and Monaghan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) Walsh (née Markey) Buncrana and Lough Egish, Monaghan.



The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) Walsh, Buncrana and formerly of Drumgarra, Tullynahinera and also Birmingham. Predeceased by her husband Owen, her sisters Peggy Gorman, (Tullynahinera) and Alice Sheridan (Ballybay), her brother John and her niece Sally Connolly (Doohamlet).

Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Margaret, Owen, Francis, Michael, Kathleen and Felix, and by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Reposing at the premises of Smyth Funeral Directors, Main Street, Ballybay on Tuesday, August 24 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Broomfield for 11am funeral Mass. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the funeral Mass will take place privately for 50 family members and close friends only.

Marion Leahy, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Marion Leahy (née Friel), Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Rory and Terence, her daughters-in-law Aisling and Hannah, her grandchildren Saoirse, Bláthnaid, Cian and Eoghan, her brothers and sisters Con (New York), Eileen (San Antonio), Cathal (Wicklow), Liam, Dan and Eamon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains to repose at her late residence today from 6pm on Monday, August 23. Removal from there on Wednesday, August 25 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for funeral Mass at 1pm, with interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. House strictly private to family and close friends.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass is private to the family only.

Carmel Donohoe (née Breslin), Cork and formerly of Ardara

The death has occurred of Carmel Donohoe (née Breslin), Whites Cross, Cork and formerly of Ardara, Donegal.

Loving wife of Raymond, adored mother of Enda, Gemma and Clodagh, dear sister of Dolores, Louise and the late Maura, Ann and Don.

Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with covid guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus.

Ellen McFadden, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Ellen (Mary Phil) McFadden (nee Campbell), Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Monday, August 23.

Funeral from there on Wednesday for 11am Mass in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by burial in New Leck cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/100882134934689/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on the Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the Church.

Frances Gallagher, Letterkenny



The death has occured of Frances Gallagher (nee McGonagle), West Hill, Convent Road, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny followed by burial in Conwall cemetery.

The funeral can be viewed on the church webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake, Ffneral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the Church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Robert McBride, Westgate-on-sea, Kent and Town Parks, Raphoe



The death has taken place in Westgate-on-sea, Kent, England of Robert McBride formerly of Town Parks, Raphoe.

His funeral will take place in Kent England at a date later to be confirmed.

Denis Brown, The Diamond, Lifford, Donegal



The death has taken place August 22 at his home of Denis Brown, The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Beloved husband of Bernie, much-loved father of Dorina and Declan, dearly loved grandfather of Holly and Oisín and brother of Patsy, Mary, Billy, George and the late Nellie, Jim, Mickey, Harry and Jeannie.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, August 23 at 5.30pm, to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 24 at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Dan Donaghy, Donegal Town

The death has occurred, peacefully, at home, of Dan Donaghy, 1 Abbey View, The Glebe, Donegal Town.

Remains leaving his late residence on Tuesday, August 24 at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Due to Covid restrictions, house private to family and friends only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed, live here on at St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

George Mc Laughlin, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, Donegal

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George McLaughlin.

Remains reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday, August 22 until Tuesday 24 with funeral Mass at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral and burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery

George is survived by his daughter Charlotte, sons John and Paul. sister Bridie Drein, brothers Jack, Niall, Charlie and the wider family circle

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines, wake, Requiem Mass and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Bernard Flanagan, Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Bernard J (Brian) Flanagan, 7 Oaklands Park, Letterkenny, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal, formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon, August 21, 2021, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marilynn, daughter Janine, son Adrian, son-in-law Peadar, daughter-in-law Clara, grandchildren Rachael, Leah, Nico, Tomás and Luís, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House and Cremation Service strictly private.



Patricia Gibson, Strabane and Raphoe

The sudden death has occurred of Patricia Gibson, Lisnafin Park, Strabane, formerly of Raphoe. Lovingly missed by her daughters and son Carmel (and husband Declan), Katrina, Louise, Shaun (and partner Leanne), Janice, Leanne, Deborah ( & partner Jason), her grandchildren Keelan, Tori, Eoghan, Shania, Kaiden, Rio, Aimee, Rhys, Theo & Sophia and all her extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her daughter Carmel McCullagh’s residence Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, F93 REP8.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral leaving Ballinabreen on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

