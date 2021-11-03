Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Carr, Fanad / Ramelton

- Tommy Daly, Tallaght, Dublin / Lifford

- Margaret Gallen, Strabane, Tyrone / Crossroads

- Danny Harvey, Donegal Town

- John James Deery, Drumkeen

- Tom Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

- Pat Deeney, Rathmullan

- Pat Moore, Killybegs

- James McDaid, Glenswilly

- Mamie McDermott, Moville

- Edith Meehan, Mountcharles

- Philomena Gallagher, Ballybofey

- Des O'Reilly, Limerick and Donegal

- Shaun McFadden, Ballyshannon

- Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

Kathleen Carr (née Boyle), Tully, Ballyheerin, Fanad / Ramelton

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, of Kathleen Carr (née Boyle), Tully, Ballyheerin, Fanad / Ramelton

Predeceased by her sister May Boyce (Ramelton), she is deeply regretted by her husband Daniel, daughters Caroline (Frankfurt) and Lorna (Westport) and sons James (Newry) and Gary (Tully); sadly missed by her grandchildren Noah, Stella, Sophie, Finn, Ben, Ellis, Leah, Kyle, Dónal and Córa, her extended family, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Massmount followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The family would like to have the house private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Tommy Daly, Tallaght, Dublin / Lifford



The death took place on October 29 at his home in Tallaght, Dublin of Thomas (Tommy) Daly, formerly of Main Street, Lifford.

Father of Andy, beloved son of the late Austin and Margaret Daly, and much loved brother of Patricia, Austin, Liam, Mary, Michael and the late Brid and baby Marjorie.

Funeral leaving his brother, Liam Daly`s home, Main Street, Lifford on Friday at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and friends only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Aware.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

Margaret Gallen, 51, Altiskane, Strabane, Tyrone / Crossroads

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Margaret Gallen, 51, Altiskane, Strabane, Tyrone / Crossroads

Much loved mother of Shane, Kerrie and Nikita, loving granny of Brógan, cherished sister of Christine, Pat, George, Kathleen, Hugh, Desmond and the late Adrian, loving and devoted friend of Maria and Charlotte, beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Mamie. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/. Due to Government restrictions, the house is private to family and close friends.

Danny Harvey, 11 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Harvey, 11 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

His remains reposing at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Mountcharles on Wednesday from 6pm, followed by removal at 7pm going to his late residence. House private to family and friends please.

Removal from there on Friday to St Mary's Church. Killymard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John James Deery, Augheygault, Drumkeen



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John James Deery, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

His remains will repose at his residence from Thursday at 11am. House private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Tom Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at Ashbury Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family of Thomas (Tom) Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

A proud Donegal man, devoted husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his children Piaras, Eamon and Fionnuala, his loving wife Barbara, daughter-in-law Louise and grandchildren, Jonah and Ben. “A gentleman and a scholar.” May He Rest in Peace.

In celebration of his life, Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10.00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the parish webcam available at https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions they may leave a personal message of sympathy by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Newtown Park, Blackrock. Tel: 01 2804454.

Pat Deeney, Clondallon, Rathmullan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Deeney, Clondallon, Rathmullan.

Predeceased by his sister Cassie, he is deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Seamus, Paul, Patrick and Brendan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Madge, Annie, Mary, Bridget and Theresa, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 8pm on Wednesday; family and close friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Pat Moore, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Pat Moore, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

He died peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Brigid (née Craig) loving father of Keith, Stevie, Samantha, Jason, Dionne, Gareth and Stephanie. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Marty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Samantha's residence, Carricknagore, Killybegs from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. In compliance with HSE guidelines, please adhere to current restrictions.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member.

James McDaid, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly

The peaceful death occurred on Monday at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of James McDaid, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly.

Deeply missed by his loving brothers Hughie, Billy and Dan and sisters Bridget and Anne, brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at his home at Glenkeeragh from 10am on Wednesday. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.20pm via Whitehill to St Columba's Church, Glenswilly for 2pm Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Templedouglas Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on church service tv St Columba's Church, Glenswilly, on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology, Haematology Day Services, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Mamie McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Mamie McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family and close friends welcome. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a mask and hand shaking.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in St Mary’s Graveyard, Bocan, Culdaff.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Family and close friends welcome.

Edith Meehan (née Gillespie), Tullyvoose, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Edith Meehan (née Gillespie), Tullyvoose, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her dear husband, Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, PJ (Bernadette), Gerard (Marie-Celine), John (Caroline), Paul, Mairead (Gary), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Isa (New York), extended family and friends.

Remains to repose privately, for family and friends, at her late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday going to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the church will be restricted to 50% capacity. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Rehab Care Sligo c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Philomena Gallagher, Ballybofey and Clonmany

The peaceful death has occurred of Philomena (Mena) Gallagher, 4 Donegal Road, Ballybofey, and formely Aderville, Clonmany.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughters Kate (Malin), Tessa, Anne (England), Bernie (Melbourne, Australia) and her son Michael, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Niall, Tara, Ronan, Caitie, Brian and Conor, Marieclare and Ciara, Epona and Sweeney, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the St Mary's Church, Stranorlar, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on line at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe, Cemetery.

Des O'Reilly, Caherdavin, Limerick / Donegal / Cavan / Meath

The death has occurred peacefully at University Hospital Limerick of Des O'Reilly, Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin, Limerick / Donegal / Cavan / and origninally from Clonmellon, Meath.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Philomena (née McGinty) and sister Carmel Traynor, he will be sadly missed by his sister Pearl Doran, his much loved nieces and nephews and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Thursday at 10am followed by funeral afterwards to St Agatha’s Churchyard, Clar, Donegal arriving at around 3.45pm.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred suddenly at his residence of Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Sadly missed by his parents Eddie and Ann, his partner Therese, sisters Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), brothers Enda, Adrian and predeceased by Patrick; his nieces and nephews Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday for family and close friends please.

Removal takes place on Thursday morning going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial

afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Shaun's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

The death has occurred peacefully at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co Wicklow, of Alice Rees (née Doogan), formerly of Ballinaclea Heights, Killiney and Sorrento Heights, Dalkey, Co Dublin and Croveigh, Dungloe.

Much loved mother of Catherine, Jahque, Karen O’Flanagan, and the late Eamonn, and wife of the late Gwyn (Brian); sadly missed by her loving daughters, son-in-law Kelly, nephews, especially Eamonn Doogan and his wife Deirdre, nieces, especially Dolores and Noelle and dear friends Kim, Janine, Giumette and Pat, and many others, and especially her family and friends in Donegal and beloved family dog Choppy.

Removal from Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 V962 on Thursday at 9.35am to the Church of the Assumption, B.V.M., Dalkey arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for 12.15pm Committal Service.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/dalkey and at the crematorium at https://vimeo.com/event/153499

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Médecins Sans Frontières Ireland at https://www.msf.ie/

Personal messages of sympathy may be made to the family by going to recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.