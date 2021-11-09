Sadness after death of Rose Sheerin, 'heart and soul' of Kernan's

Tributes have been paid following the death of Rose Sheerin, the ‘heart and soul’ of Kernan’s Diner in Newtowncunningham.

Rose, who died suddenly on Saturday, will be laid to rest following Funeral Mass on Wednesday in All Saints Church.

“A dark cloud hangs over Kernans and the village of Newtowncunningham this week as we come to terms with the sudden loss of a member of our Kernan Family,” a tribute from Kernan’s said.

“Rose Sheerin was the heart and soul of our Diner team in Newtowncunningham for more than two decades.

“Rose brought her kind heart, caring personality and her famous sense of humor with her everywhere she went and was a key figure in making our diner what it is today.

“Rose always made time to chat to her customers and give them a warm welcome, she kept everyone going in the Diner she loved her work and all her work colleagues throughout the years.

“Rose remained a big part of our lives here in Kernans Newtowncunningham after her retirement with daily visits after the school run and throughout the day. Rose will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.”

Late of Colehill Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly from Glengad, Malin, she is survived by her husband James, sons Paul, Joseph and Liam, daughters Rosaleen, Marie and Nicola. She was predeceased by her daughter Jacqueline.