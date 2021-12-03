Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, December 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Pádraig Ó Fríghil, Carraig Mhic Giolla Chomhaill, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place of Pádraig Ó Fríghil, Carraig Mhic Giolla Chomhaill, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his wife Susanna, his daughter Ramona, his son-in-law Maurice, his granddaughters Ríona and Orlagh, his brothers Dónal and Eoghan Bán, his nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing repose at his residence. Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, December 5 at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

House will be private from after rosary time to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page this evening (Friday) and on Saturday at 8pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Coiste Scaoil Saor ó Ailse - Donegal Cancer Flights.

John Bradley Snr., Nurney, Kildare and Glenfin

The death has occurred of John Bradley Snr., Rathconnell, Nurney, Kildare; Crookstown, Kildare, and Glenfin.



Pre-deceased by his wife Mae. Deeply regretted by his children Mary, Susie, Jimmy, Anne, Johnboy, Kathleen and Noel, his daughter-in-law Bridget, sons-in-law Stephen and Martin, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and exended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R51 YN27) from 1pm on Saturday with Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Removal at 12.15pm on Monday, December 6 to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 1pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, see link https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.

Martha Doherty (née Doyle), Dublin, Donegal and Wexford

The sudden death has occurred of Martha Doherty (née Doyle), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Wexford and Donegal.

Martha, beloved wife of the late Cornelius (Con) and dear mother of Carmel, Colm, Pauric, Declan, Margaret, Dolores, Fergus and the late Gregory and Joan; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday evening between 4pm and 8pm for family and close friends.

Removal on Monday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Esker for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

John O'Brien, England and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, UK and Stranorlar.



John’s Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 10, at 2pm in Redditch Crematorium.

Please dress how you would like to for this celebration; there is no need to wear black.

We would love to see you all at The Lygon in Feckenham to have some nibbles and raise a glass to John’s many happy memories.

In place of flowers we would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation, either directly, or via Thomas Brothers Funeral Directors.

If you are unable to join us in person there will also be a live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

Róisín Boyle, Acres, Burtonport

The death took place on November 10 of Róisín Boyle, Acres, Burtonport, (Rose, Johnnie, Shane) and late of Sligo.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, December 4 at 10am in St. Columba's Church, Burtonport, followed by interment of ashes in Cruit Island Cemetery.



George Tracey, Ardvene, Crolly



The tragic death has occurred in England of George Tracey, Ardvene, Crolly.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please at the request of the family.

Entry to the wake house via Dungloe or Loughanure, exit by Crolly where there is a one way system.

Pauline Hynes, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline Hynes, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved sister of Eunice, John, Neil, Danny, Margaret and the late Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence in Donegal Road, from 6pm on Friday.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Sunday morning, December 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live at the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar .

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house will be strictly private to the family and close friends only please.

Máire Boyle, Loughanoran, Annagry

The peaceful death has taken place of Máire Boyle (Máire Neily) Loughanoran, Annagry and formerly of Bun na Leaca, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Donnchadh Chassie and her son Neily, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Máire, her son John, her brother Jack (Bun na Leaca), grandchildren Manus, Sara and Lily and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. The wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook page.

Bríd Myles, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Bríd Myles (née Brassil) Rossnowlagh, and formerly from Tulla, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her husband Wally, mother of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandmother of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, mother-in-law of Maria, Dave and Pete, sister of Mai, Donal, Lily and Paddy; friend to many.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Friday from 5pm, private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm at St Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, Co Clare, with burial afterwards in the St Mochulla's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tulla parish Facebook page.

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Lemington Spa CV33 9QP.

Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

