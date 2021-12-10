Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford / Letterkenny

- John Harley, Churchill

- Hugh Francis Mc Hugh, Ardara

- Michael O'Donnell, Greencastle

- Mary Brogan, Foxford, Co Mayo / Laghey

- Mary Gallagher, Castlefin

- Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Liam O'Neill, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Logan, formerly of Arranmore Island

- John O'Brien, Stranorlar and England

Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Galway University Hospital, of Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), of Greengardens, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Castlebane Road, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her father Charlie and brother Andrew, she will be sadly missed and remembered with love her family, husband Michael, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise, sons Declan and David, mother Maeve, sisters Ann, Carol, Angela, Dee and Fiona, brothers Martin, Cathal, Eugene and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Katelyn, Ruby, Ned, Penny, Brogan and Lauren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Her remains will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro with interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

John Harley, Ardacrinn, Glendowan, Churchill

The death has occurred of John Harley, Ardacrinn, Glendowan, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Johnny and Mary Harley, sisters Minnie Ross, Nellie Doherty, Annie McConnell, brothers Joe, Hughie, Tim and Colm; deeply regretted by brothers James (Canada) and Packie (USA); survived by sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews and extended family. John will be fondly remembered by his good neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Viewing on Thursday in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Mass at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan followed by interment in Gartan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

Hugh Francis Mc Hugh, Lower Brackey, Ardara



The death has occurred, peacefully, of Hugh Francis Mc Hugh of Lower Brackey, Ardara.

Sadly missed by his sister Mary Duggan and his brother John Anthony, his nieces, nephews and extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Bridie and his brothers Gearld Martin, Val and Patrick Joseph.

His remains are reposing at his residence for family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.40am going to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Please adhere to current HSE Guidelines in relation to Covid-19 when attending the wake and funeral.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Director or any family member.

Michael O'Donnell, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael O’Donnell, Shrove, Greencastle.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew Danny McCann, Rosebank, Shrove.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing and handshaking.

Mary Brogan, Mayo and Laghey

The death has occurred of Mary Brogan (née Travers) Stonepark, and formerly of Laghey, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Vincent, son Paul, brothers Colm and Gerard, and parents Mary and Neil. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family Peter, Maree, John and precious grandchildren Patrick and Ryan, her dear sister Bernie, brother-in-law Leo, nephews Johnny, Damien and niece Faye.

Her remains will repose at Clarke's funeral home Foxford from 4pm to 6 pm on Thursday, December 9, with removal to Knockmore church for 7pm prayers.

Funeral Mass Friday at 11 am, burial afterwards in Ballinahaglish cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Hope House, Foxford.

Please observe current Government Covid 19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. Walk through sympathising is requested, as is the wearing of face masks.

Mary Gallagher, Castlefin

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gallagher (née Mc Aleer), Demense, Castlefin and formerly of Ballybogan Lifford.

Beloved wife of Ossie, much loved mother of Gerald, Paul, Noel, Colm, Margaret, Stephen and Damien. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Castlefin with interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Due to government restrictions the house is private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Barnes View Ward, St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o Charles Lynch Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Gertrude, dear twin Maureen (Freeburn), his brother Jo and nephew Terry, he is sadly missed by Gerardine (Pat), Bernadette (Gerry), Bernard ( Laura), his brothers Jim and Peter, his loving grandchildren and the entire family circle.

Remains will repose at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Carty home is strictly private.

Remains will be removed from the family home on Friday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to the church.

Family flowers only, by request.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on https://vimeo.com/654238003

Liam O'Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam O’Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille (Iona Road), Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Shane and Aidan, daughter Paula Ashmore, daughter-in-law Gemma, son-in-law Chris, brother Bert O’Neill, Donegal Town, sister Nancy Kelly, Thorndale, grandchildren Jason, Darren, Danielle and Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral from his family home on Friday, December 10, at 10.30am, travelling via Beachwood Road and Ard O’Donnell, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ballymacool Respite House c/o any family member. Please adhere to government guidelines.

Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place in East Kilbride, Scotland of Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Rosary to be held on Friday at 7pm at the family residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Leonard's Chapel, East Kilbride, Scotland followed by

interment in East Kilbride.

Mass can be viewed live on St Leonard's Chapel Facebook Page.

John O'Brien, England and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, UK and Stranorlar.



A celebration of life will take place on Friday at 2pm in Redditch Crematorium.

The family have issued to following message:

"Please dress how you would like to for this celebration; there is no need to wear black.

"We would love to see you all at The Lygon in Feckenham to have some nibbles and raise a glass to John’s many happy memories.

"In place of flowers we would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation, either directly, or via Thomas Brothers Funeral Directors.

"If you are unable to join us in person there will also be a live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

