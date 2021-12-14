Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, December 14

The following deaths have taken place:

Rosie Oates (née Blake), Sligo and formerly of McMahon Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rosie Oates (née Blake), St. Annes Terrace, Sligo and formerly of McMahon Villas, Letterkenny.

Reposing at Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Old Market House, Market Yard, Sligo on Wednesday from 2pm - 4pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery afterwards.

You can stream the funeral Mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

Please observe current hand-sanitising, social distance and mask wearing restrictions at all times.

House private please.

Josie Gordon, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Josie Gordon, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny and formerly of Bahanboy, Killygordon.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy this evening, Tuesday from 5pm-9pm.

Funeral Service at Gibson’s Funeral home, Convoy on Wednesday at 1pm with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Anne Marchand (née Kelly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anne Marchand (née Kelly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny.

She died peacefully, with her family at her home, Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Dalkey.

Anne, beloved wife of Andre and cherished mum to Jackie, Beth, Paula and Ruth. Much loved by her children, adored grandchildren Laura, Chris, Stephen, Rhys, Erin, Natasha, Joseph, Andrew and Aoife, her sons-in-law, her brother Barney in Manchester and her extended family.

She will be sadly missed by her dear friends and neighbours. Special thanks to her son-in-law, Fergus and the sisters and staff at our Lady’s Manor who cared for her for the last five years.

Private funeral.

Paddy McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy (Thadhg) McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Nigel, daughter Lorraine, sister Theresa, brothers Geordie and Joe, daughter-in-law Juanita, grandchildren; Caoimhe, Eimear, Sinéad, Shaun and Aaron and extended family.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 11am on Wednesday. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required at the wake and funeral in line with current regulations.

Edward O'Sullivan, Connelly Homes, Malin, and formerly Dublin and Canada

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward O'Sullivan, Connelly Homes, Malin, and formerly Dublin and Canada.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning, December 16 at 11am in the Oratory at Connelly Homes.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Marion Murphy, Cashelcummin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Marion Murphy, Cashelcummin, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, December 15 in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at 11am, followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie

House private please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

Please adhere to current Covid restrictions at all times.

Melissa Darby, 45 Silverwood, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at her late residence of Melissa Darby, 45 Silverwood, Ballybofey.

Much loved mother of Alan, Chloe, Stephen, Stacey, Nathan and Lynsey, devoted daughter of Maureen and the late Michael, dearly loved sister of Michael, Paul, Jackie, David, Lorraine, Stephen, John, Catríona and Roseanne.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her family, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

John McElhinney, retired Garda, Church Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place at his home of John McElhinney, retired Garda, Church Park, Greencastle.

John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private please.

Delia Callaghan, Speenogue, Burt

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Delia Callaghan, Green Road, Speenogue, Burt.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and brother Brian.

Deeply regretted by her sons Dessie, Martin and Paul, her sisters Maria and Kathleen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and her great grandson.

Her remains are reposing at her son Martin's residence, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Removal on Thursday morning, December 16 at 10.15am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/burt.

Please adhere to current Covid restrictions at all times.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Society of St Vincent de Paul or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Frank O'Hara, Bristol, England, formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place, after a short illness of Frank O'Hara, Bristol, England, formerly of Marian Park and Westbrook Buncrana.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Mickey Campbell, Meencorwick, Crolly

The death has occurred of Mickey Campbell, Meencorwick, Crolly.

His remains reposed in the McGlynn's Funeral Home on Monday evening, and again this evening (Tuesday) from 5pm-9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Marie McAteer (née Boland), 17 Hilltop Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Marie McAteer (née Boland), 17 Hilltop Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Gabriel, William, Patricia, Brenda, Geraldine, and the late Patrick, and Jacquline, cherished sister of Joseph (Kildare), and Leo, (Leitrim).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sons in law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the family and close friends only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort fund St. Joseph's Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Mary Arnold, née Dorrian, Meenacahan, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary Arnold, née Dorrian, Meenacahan, Inver.

Reposing at her home today (Tuesday) with house private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Wednesday morning for 12 noon funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Predeceased by her husband Daniel and her sister Nancy. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Nora, sons John and Daniel, her brother John, daughters and son in laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a wide circle of friends.

Please adhere to the current Covid guidelines at the house and the church with capacity limited to 50% for the funeral Mass.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver.

All enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors 087 270 6699.

Anna Doherty, née Mc Gowan, Strabane and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford

The death has taken place at Edgewater Nursing Home of Anna Doherty, née Mc Gowan, late of 12 Collins Walk, Strabane and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford.

Beloved wife of William (B), much loved mother of John, Paul, Roisin and Kevin, dearly loved grandmother of Ciaran, Aine, Ciara and Eoghan and sister of the late James and George.

Funeral leaving her son Paul's home, 46 Ballycolman Road, Strabane on Thursday, December 16 at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family and friends only, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Katie McGarry (née Ferry), Brinlack / Hamilton, Dunlewey

The death has occurred of Katie McGarry (née Ferry), Brinlack / Hamilton, Dunlewey.



Predeceased by her husband John and son John. Sadly missed by her daughters Maria McGeady and Evelyn Roarty, sons-in-law Michael and Paddy, grandchildren John, Majella, Michael, Patrick and Daniel and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Dunlewey.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required at the wake and funeral, in line with current regulations.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey on Tuesday for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Helen Salmon, 5 Oak Park Drive, Rough Park, Letterkenny / Ballinasloe, Galway

The death has occurred of Helen Salmon, 5 Oak Park Drive, Rough Park, Letterkenny / Ballinasloe, Galway.

Helen, who was a solicitor in Letterkenny, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 10 after a long illness so bravely borne.

Predeceased by her beloved father Tom and brother Paul, sadly missed by her loving son Eoin and his partner Divya, mother Peggy, brothers Gerard and his wife Eva and Dermot, sister Orla and her husband Dermot, nephews Andrew and Darragh, niece Ella, relatives, neighbours and so many wonderful friends.

House private please. Helen will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny (F92 XE35) from 4pm to 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 14, family, neighbours and friends welcome.

Removal from there to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, to be received at 6pm, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 15.

The Mass can be viewed online by using this link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by removal to Grenham’s Funeral Home, St. Michael’s Square, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, reposing there from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, December 16.

Funeral Prayers in St. Michael's Church at 11am on Friday which can be viewed at this link https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe followed by interment in the family plot in Creagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Finley Cole, Brusna, Roscommon / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Finley Cole, Brusna, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Letterkenny, tragically, following a road traffic accident in Donegal.

Much loved by his partner and best friend Erica, his parents Paul, Maria, Vanessa and Paul his sisters, Alana, Josie and Alex, his brother Max, relatives and his many friends.

Finley will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Wednesday evening from 6pm to conclude at 8pm.

Removal on Thursday at 12 noon to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation service at 2pm.

Sister Mura Doherty, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has occurred in Hammersmith, London of Sister Mura (Mary) Doherty, formerly of Derryveagh, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin.

Beloved sister of Margaret Mc Monagle, Glendowan, Churchill. Predeceased by brothers Patsy Doherty, Glencar, Letterkenny and James Doherty, Keelogs, Churchill.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 11am in Hammersmith, London and can be viewed on:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=2hHkJ3lJV9E&feature=share

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan at 7pm on Tuesday, December 14 and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

