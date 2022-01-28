Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, January 28, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Danny MacBride, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny MacBride, Broadroad, Killynure, Convoy.

Beloved son of Eilish and the late Eamonn MacBride. He will be sadly missed by his wife Yvonne, son Christopher and partner Eimhear, son Daniel and partner Naomi, sons Evan and Eamonn, daughter Louise, partner Philip and grandson Harry. Danny will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family circle, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening Friday.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy followed by interment in the new cemetery.

House private to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology, haematology and ICU units Letterkenny University hospital care of any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.



Mary O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary O'Donnell (née Doherty), 3, Glenard Park, Letterkenny, formerly of Meenaneary, Carrick.

Predeceased by Son Conor, Husband Neil, grandson Joshua, parents Con and Kate, and brother Peter. Sadly missed by her children Neil, Ciaran, Aindréas, Cillian, Marie, Karla, Leona, Michael, Finnian, Cora, and Keeva, and partners, along with her seven grandchildren also by her sister Patricia, brothers Seamus, Connie, Eddie, Padraig, Andrew, and Hugh John, and partners, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Bridget and Rose, and a wide circle of family, friends, and neighbours .

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her late residence. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 29, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols

Mary (Margo) Gallagher, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, known as Margo (nee Clancy), formerly of St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin.

Further Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

House private at present, please.

Funeral arrangements later.



William McLaughlin (Davy), Cuill, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William McLaughlin (Davy), Cuill, Carndonagh.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday, January 29 at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughayclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, 087 761 8864.

Mary McCloskey, Letterkenny/ Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday of Mary McCloskey (neé Molloy), Ard Caorthainn, Kiltoy, Letterkenny and formerly Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her brother Josie Molloy. Deeply missed by loving husband Liam, daughters Eithne, Bernadette, Orla Foster and Derbhle Gould, sons Pearse, Enda, Garvan and Conor, 19 grandchildren, sisters Nanette Harley, Dublin and Claire Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her home. House private please.

Funeral from there today, Friday, at 11.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards at St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member.

Sr Maura Drea, Kilkenny and late of Donegal

The death has taken place at Drakelands House Nursing Home of Sr. Maura Drea (Loreto Convent, Granges Road, Kilkenny and late of Donegal and Cork).

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Sara, brothers Liam and Henry, sisters Cáit, Mairéad and Anne and her nephew Kieran. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, sister-in-law Josie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her Loreto Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4pm on Friday concluding with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 5.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge.

Sr. Maura's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

In the interest of everyone's safety please respect mask wearing and social distancing in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday morning, January 28 at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Barney Cassidy, Fintona, Tyrone/Bundoran

The death has occurred of Barney Cassidy, Edergoole Road, Fintona, Tyrone / Bundoran.

He died peacefully at home on Wednesday, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Helen (nee McDermott). Treasured father to Ciara (Stephen), Michelle (Damien), Bernie (Bety), Bernard (Niamh), Eimear (Shaun), Diarmuid (Shannon) and Eoin (Naomi). Devoted and loving grandfather to his nine grandchildren. Cherished brother to Frank and his late sister Margaret.

Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, at 11am today, Friday, followed by his burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

In light of the coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be private with social distancing being adhered to at the funeral. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Barney will travel from the Edergoole Road, along the Loughmuck Road, Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Alternatively, the funeral Mass may be viewed via the Donacavey Parish webcam.

