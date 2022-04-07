Anniversary Mass to be held in memory of the late Garda Mc Callion

An anniversary Mass in memory of the late Garda Robert Mc Callion will be held on Saturyday, April 9 in Our Lady help of Christians Church, Swinford.
Those wishing to participate in the Mass on Saturday may do so at http://www.churchservices.tv
Today, Thursday, April 7 marks the thirteenth anniversary of the death of the Swinford native. The well-known garda lost his life in the line of duty.
Those who worked with him and knew him say he is never far from their thoughts. An anniversary Mass will also be held in Letterkenny in the coming weeks.
Troy Armour, Founder and CEO of Junk Kouture pictured as he was honoured with the MIP SDG Innovation Award for Climate Action at Cannes by Lucy Smith.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.